Clarkson, facing new COVID cases, goes fully remote

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clarkson University is moving to “fully remote” classes, after two days of positive COVID-19 tests.
In a statement posted to the university’s web site Tuesday afternoon, Kelly Chezum, the Vice-President for External Relations, wrote that the school had 18 positive tests Tuesday “from our community members,” and 15 Monday.
As a result, Clarkson is going to what it calls “Red Alert Level 1.”
- All Classes will be fully remote by Thursday.
- All small group gatherings “will need to move to virtual access.”
- The gyms and fitness facilities are closed.
- All athletic contests are “on pause.”
- No visitors on campus until further notice.
- Students must minimize off campus activities, limit travel to medical appointments.
“Of the recent positive cases, we know some are inclusive of people already in quarantine from previous exposure.,” Chezum said.
“We also have new cases of unknown origin at this time which we need to support further contact tracing and disinfecting protocols.”
