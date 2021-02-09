Helena May Hill, 97, of Clayton

Helena graduated from Pauline’s School of Beauty, Watertown and for several years worked as a hairdresser until she was forced to give up her career due to health problems. She then went on to start a new journey as gift shop manager for the Thousand Islands Museum where she worked for seventeen years. She was very creative and made most of the items sold in the gift shop. Helena was well known in Clayton for the beautiful baby outfits and sweaters that she crocheted, something she learned when she was eight years old. She retired at age 72 but continued to make and give away many beautiful crocheted items. Helena was an avid reader, often finishing at least two books a week, continuing this pastime while in Carthage. She enjoyed watching sports on television, especially baseball and she was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church.