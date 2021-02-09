Helena May Hill, 97, of Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Helena May Hill, 97, Clayton died Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Carthage Center for Rehab and Nursing where she has been a resident for several years. She didn’t quite make her 98th birthday which would have been March 6.
Surviving are four children, three daughters, Sharon Bourquin and husband Robert, Nadine Hill, and Lori Jo Hill, and one son, Dale Hill, as well as six grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her husband, William B. Hill, died May 11, 1982. Her parents, her first born son, William Robert Hill, and her two brothers, Victor and Robert Barker, died before her.
Helena was born in Dexter on March 6, 1923, daughter of Gerald Barker and Alice Carter. The family moved to Buffalo where she grew up, attending Catholic schools. She came to Clayton every summer to visit her grandparents and great grandparents, the Carter and Lonsway families. Helena moved to Clayton when she was eighteen.
She married William B. Hill on September 26, 1944 in Cape Vincent. They lived in Pennsylvania for a short time while Bill was working there, but returned to Clayton where she spent the remainder of her life until her move to the nursing home.
Helena graduated from Pauline’s School of Beauty, Watertown and for several years worked as a hairdresser until she was forced to give up her career due to health problems. She then went on to start a new journey as gift shop manager for the Thousand Islands Museum where she worked for seventeen years. She was very creative and made most of the items sold in the gift shop. Helena was well known in Clayton for the beautiful baby outfits and sweaters that she crocheted, something she learned when she was eight years old. She retired at age 72 but continued to make and give away many beautiful crocheted items. Helena was an avid reader, often finishing at least two books a week, continuing this pastime while in Carthage. She enjoyed watching sports on television, especially baseball and she was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church.
Due to the current Covid situation, there will be no funeral or calling hours. A private memorial service will be held in the summer at the family’s convenience. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations in her name may be made to Thousand Islands Museum, PO Box 27, Clayton, NY 13624.
