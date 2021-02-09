Heuvelton man allegedly rapes child under 15

DEPEYSTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Heuvelton man is accused of raping a child late last week.
State police say 46-year-old Arric Hunter allegedly raped a child under the age of 15 and threatened the victim with a knife.
Troopers say it happened in the town of Depeyster Friday morning.
He was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree rape, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, and second-degree menacing.
Hunter was arraigned virtually in Canton town court. He was sent to St. Lawrence County jail without bail based on what troopers say are previous felony convictions.
He will appear in Canton town court at a later date.
