John D. Lintz, 70, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - John D. Lintz, age 70, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at from 9:00AM to 10:00AM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Funeral services will be held on February 13, 2021 at 10:00AM with Rev. Paul Dettmer officiating.
John is survived by two children; Tammy Marx and her husband, Daniel, of Ellenton, FL and Carrie Recore of Ogdensburg, NY four sisters; Joanne Poore and her husband, Carl, of Ogdensburg ,NY, Paula Paro and her husband, Ronald, of Heuvelton, NY, Margaret Latray and her husband, Donald, of Roanoke, VA, and Michelle Herbert and her companion, Mike, of Ogdensburg, three grandchildren; Jacy and Sara Marx and Henry Youngs, and one great grandchild; Scarlett, and many nieces and nephews. John is predeceased by his wife, Christina Lintz, one sister; Bonnie Bradford, one brother; Robert lintz, and his beloved dog, Radar.
John was born August 13, 1950 in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Barron and Margaret (Lalonde) Lintz. He served in the US Army. He married Christina Anne Lintz in September 2, 1972 in Ogdensburg, NY at the Methodist Church. He first went to work as a long shore man in the great lakes and then he worked at a candle factory in Culpeper, VA, Christina and John then moved to Bradenton Florida where he worked as a custodian in the public school systems where he retired in 2014, after retirement Christina and John returned to Ogdensburg.
John enjoyed spending time with his dog, lily, and his family. He is the last John Lintz in the family line that has been carried on since the Revolutionary War.
Donations can be made in John’s memory to the SPCA 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
