John D. Lintz, 70, of Ogdensburg

John was born August 13, 1950 in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Barron and Margaret (Lalonde) Lintz. He served in the US Army. He married Christina Anne Lintz in September 2, 1972 in Ogdensburg, NY at the Methodist Church. He first went to work as a long shore man in the great lakes and then he worked at a candle factory in Culpeper, VA, Christina and John then moved to Bradenton Florida where he worked as a custodian in the public school systems where he retired in 2014, after retirement Christina and John returned to Ogdensburg.