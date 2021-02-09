Jozef J. Gorczynski, 91, of Clayton

Jozef was born January 31st, 1930, in Poland, on his mother’s birthday, the son of Jan and Jozefina Kujawa Gorczynski. He had two years of elementary education when German soldiers closed the school. A short time later, he was taken by the Nazi’s to a work camp in Germany called Rodenburg on der Taube, where he became a Holocaust survivor. Lying about his age, when he was 16, he worked for a Polish company protecting a U.S. Airforce Base in France as a Patrol Officer and Gate Keeper.