Mark R. Blackwell, 60, of Adams

Mark was an avid hunter, trapper, fisherman, gardener, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and teaching them how to hunt and fish. Mark and his son Jesse with the help of many friends and family built their home which was a lifelong aspiration of Marks. Mark and Jesse spent countless hours working on many projects that brought great joy to him. They spent many hours working in their vegetable garden. It brought Mark immense happiness to provide for his family and friends. He was loved by many for his huge heart and great teaching skills.