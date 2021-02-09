McGuire to resign from public health post

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A key leader in the north country’s fight against COVID-19 is resigning.
St. Lawrence County public health director Dana McGuire was informing staff Tuesday she will step down after three years on the job.
St. Lawrence County Legislature chair Bill Sheridan said McGuire has been a key leader in the fight against COVID-19 both here and across the north country.
“We’ve got a big pair of shoes to fill with losing Dana,” Sheridan said.
He said he understands McGuire is leaving to pursue other opportunities.
The county will have to put someone temporarily in charge of public health and then seek a permanent director.
McGuire’s last day will be around the end of March.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.