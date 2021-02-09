Robert C. Young, 86, of Heuvelton

Robert was born on July 31, 1934, in Harvard, NE, the son of Ernest and Mary (Leichleiter) Young. He married the love of his life, Phyllis Johnson, on November 20, 1955 in Santa Anne, CA. in He graduated from Riverdale High School and went on to graduate from the Valley City State Teachers College, ND. Robert served in the United states Marine Core and later Taught Special Education and then fourth grade at Heuvelton Central School until he retired in 1989.