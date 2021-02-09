Robert C. Young, 86, of Heuvelton

HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert C. Young, age 86, of Heuvelton, NY, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Grand Strand Medical Center, Myrtle Beach, SC. There will be no services at this time. Interment will be in the spring at Foxwood Memorial Park, Ogdensburg.
Robert is survived by his two daughters, Lisa Young of Heuvelton, NY and Anna Marie and her husband Keith Munz of Osceola, NY, a brother; R.E. (Butch) young of Oklahoma City, OK; four grandchildren Leah and John Rontorno, Elizabeth Munz, Kelsey Munz and Anna Munz; and many nieces and nephews. Robert is predeceased by his wife Phyllis Young, daughter Tracy Young, three sisters; Catherine Nelson, Shirley Roemmich, and Patricia Carmen, and a brother; Ernest (Pete) Young.
Robert was born on July 31, 1934, in Harvard, NE, the son of Ernest and Mary (Leichleiter) Young. He married the love of his life, Phyllis Johnson, on November 20, 1955 in Santa Anne, CA. in He graduated from Riverdale High School and went on to graduate from the Valley City State Teachers College, ND. Robert served in the United states Marine Core and later Taught Special Education and then fourth grade at Heuvelton Central School until he retired in 1989.
Robert enjoyed golfing, reading and spending time with his family.
In lieu of flowers donation can be made to the Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Ave Potsdam, NY 13676.
