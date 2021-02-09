Sandy Creek School District employee faces charges in rape case

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WWNY) - An employee from Sandy Creek School District faces criminal charges in connection to incidents that occurred between 2005-2009.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office says Martin Scoville, 46, of Lacona, NY has been charged with 1st Degree Rape.
Officials say they became aware of a complaint when members of the Sandy Creek School District alerted the Sheriff’s Office that a former student of Scoville’s claimed to have an inappropriate relationship with Scoville from around 2005 until 2009.
They say an inappropriate relationship began while the victim was a student of Scoville’s and there was an allegation of forcible rape in the early half of 2009.
Scoville was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court Monday evening.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who may have information about these events, or knowof any more victims are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (315) 349-3411.
