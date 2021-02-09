Tomorrow’s Health: pandemic income losses, primary care disruptions & health precautions

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - COVID-19 has brought staggering income losses to developing countries, threatening hundreds of millions of people with hunger and lost savings.
Researchers at U.C. Berkeley studied nine countries throughout Africa, Asia, and Latin America.
Even in the first few months of the pandemic, 70 percent of households reported financial losses.
Primary medical care disruptions
The pandemic has also caused major disruptions to primary medical care.
Canadian researchers found in Ontario alone there was a nearly 80 percent decrease in primary care office visits in the first months of the pandemic – and a big increase in virtual care.
Continuing health precautions
Even when the pandemic ends, most Americans say they’ll continue with health precautions.
A national survey by Ohio State University found 72 percent of Americans plan to continue wearing masks in public and 80 percent will still avoid crowds.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.