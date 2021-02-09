Wendy M. Heaslip Rapin, 61, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Wendy M. Heaslip Rapin, 61, of NY-342 passed away, Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.
Born on September 2, 1959 in Watertown, NY, she was a daughter of Richard G. and Doris E. Wood Heaslip. She attended General Brown High School and later earned an Associate Degree from Jefferson Community College, Watertown, NY.
A marriage to James Rapin ended in divorce.
Wendy was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Watertown, NY.
She loved to make jewelry, drawing and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her companion of 15 years, George K. Tibbles; her mother and step-father, Doris and Ron Newton, Point Peninsula, NY and FL; a son, Joshua Rapin, Green Bay, WI; a daughter, Jessica Rapin Ketchum, Silver Springs, FL; three grandchildren, Kaylin, Logan and Jace Rapin; three sisters, Deborah and Bernard Dufresne, Adams Center, NY, Connie Dunaway, OH, Kim Dunaway-Domachowske and Mike Domachowske, Watertown, NY; a brother, Bruce and Penny Heaslip, Smithville, NY; a sister-in-law, Jackie Heaslip, Portland, OR; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Her father, Richard G. Heaslip and a brother, Richard G. Heaslip, Jr. preceeded her in death.
Services will be announced in the spring.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home to help cover family expenses. Go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the red Donate Now button located at the bottom of this page. Those who donate can write an expression of sympathy for the family which can be found by clicking on the Tribute Wall located on the top left. If you are unable to donate, click on the “share this fundraiser” button located next to the Donate Now button. We thank you in advance for any and all help in the family’s time of need.
