Widespread snow for the morning

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Snow started overnight and it could become heavy at times.
We could see from 2 to 4 inches today, with the highest amounts in higher elevations. Most of the snow will be in the morning with a few lingering showers in the afternoon.
Highs will be in the upper 20s.
There are no alerts for the north country, but there’s a lake effect snow warning for Oswego County from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 1 a.m. Thursday. People heading to Syracuse could encounter whiteout conditions.
Back in the north country, there’s a slight chance of snow tonight. Lows will be in the upper single digits.
It will be partly sunny and in the low 20s Wednesday and Thursday.
It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow on Friday. Highs will be around 10.
Highs will be in the low to mid-teens for the weekend. It will be mostly cloudy both days with a chance of snow on Sunday, Valentine’s Day.
Monday is Presidents Day. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-teens.
