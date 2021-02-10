Chilly today, even colder through the weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It should be a fairly calm day in the north country.
It will be partly sunny with highs in the low 20s.
Parts of far southern Jefferson and Lewis counties could see some light lake effect snow. It’s the fringe of a system that’s mostly affecting Oswego County.
There’s a lake effect snow warning for that county until 4 a.m. Thursday. People traveling to or from Syracuse on Interstate 81 could run into whiteout conditions.
It will be mostly cloudy in the north country overnight. Lows will be around 10.
It will be partly sunny and colder Thursday. Highs will be in the upper teens.
Highs will be in the low teens on Friday and Saturday. It will be cloudy both days.
There’s a chance of snow on Sunday, Valentine’s Day. Highs will be in the upper teens.
Monday, Presidents Day, will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low teens.
It will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of snow on Tuesday. Highs will be around 20.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.