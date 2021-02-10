COVID claims life of 1 person, infects 103 others in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One new COVID-19 death and another 103 new cases of the coronavirus were reported Wednesday in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 1 new COVID death Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 68
Another 28 new cases were reported.
On the plus side, an additional 28 people recovered and the number of hospitalizations decreased from 25 to 22.
There are 294 people in mandatory isolation and 836 in mandatory quarantine.
In all, Jefferson County has seen 4,898 cases of COVID 19 since the pandemic began.
St. Lawrence County
There were 63 new cases in St. Lawrence County. The number of people hospitalized remained at 31, and there were no new deaths.
In all, St. Lawrence County has seen 5,304 cases of COVID and 73 deaths.
As of Wednesday, the county had 586 active cases.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 12 new cases and no new deaths on Wednesday.
Nine people are hospitalized.
Officials reported 107 people are under isolation, 256 people are quarantined.
Since the pandemic began, 25 people have died and 1,626 cases have been reported in the county.
