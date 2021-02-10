Curfew back in effect for western NY bars and restaurants

WESTERN NEW YORK (WWNY) - The 10 p.m. curfew that got lifted last week for western New York bars and restaurants is back in effect.
Last Friday, the curfew was lifted by a judge in Erie County after 90 businesses in western New York sued the state.
However, a federal court in New York City has ruled the curfew stands, with the judge saying the governor is within his rights to issue restrictions that protect public health in cases like the COVID-19 pandemic.
