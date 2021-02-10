Dairy princess looks forward to state competition

HENDERSON, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a dream come true for one Jefferson County Dairy Princess -- to compete for the state crown.
“Growing up, when we went to the county fair and we showed cows there, the pretty princesses always handed out the ribbons and I knew that that was something that I wanted to do someday.”
And now, at 16 years old, Elizabeth Hyman’s dream has come true.
The Belleville Henderson high schooler will be competing for the American Dairy Association North East’s New York State Dairy Princess title.
“I’m looking forward to this quite a lot, to have the opportunity to meet other county princesses and share our stories,” she said.
Dairy farming is something Elizabeth knows a lot about. She grew up on a dairy farm. Her family owns Hylight Farms in the town of Henderson.
What started as a 50-cow operation is now a 600-cow milk facility.
Elizabeth is also involved with 4-H, Future Farmers of America, and now the Jefferson County Dairy Princess Court.
“Growing up on a farm, it’s really something that I know not a lot of kids have that experience,” she said. “I get to see new life born every day and I understand that. You get to work with the calves and they’re so sweet. They each have their own personality.”
Next week, Elizabeth will be taking her personality and knowledge to Syracuse, going up against 12 other dairy princesses to win the chance to be an ambassador for New York’s dairy farmers and the milk and dairy foods they produce.
“I’m very excited to promote the dairy industry whether that’s as the state princess,” she said, “or just to continue to promote the dairy industry as someone who’s involved in it.”
To support Elizabeth, you can tune in to the pageant. It will be live streamed at 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 16 on the ADANE Facebook page.
