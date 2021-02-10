Former body builder tells Watertown Noon Rotary: ‘“Become the Thought Leader of Your Life’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Lowville native, who once was the most photographed bodybuilder in the world, told Watertown community leaders Wednesday: if you want change, you have to change your mindset.
Jeramy Freeman was Watertown Noon Rotary’s virtual guest Wednesday.
Freeman graduated from Lowville Academy in 1989, went on to become a professional bodybuilder, and was featured in numerous health and fitness magazines.
He also has given nutritional guidance to professional and Division 1 athletes, encouraging them to change their minds in order to get results.
Freeman also says he was movie-maker Pixar’s inspiration for the character Mr. Incredible.
“A few years back, I see a guy that said, ‘Oh, my God, Jeramy Freeman. I thought he was a body building fan. He goes, ‘I used to work for Pixar.’ He goes, ‘We had your picture everywhere plastered all over the studio, we have videos, everything.’ They watch your mannerisms, your physical features, all these things,” he said.
The title of Freeman’s message to the Noon Rotary group was “Become the Thought Leader of Your Life.”
