Former bodybuilder returns to north country to motivate

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A former north country kid who made it big as a body builder will be sharing his secret to success with the Watertown Noon Rotary Club Wednesday.
Jeramy Freeman grew up in Lowville. In the 1990s and 2000s, he won a bunch of awards for body building in New York and at the national level.
It’s said he was even used as an inspiration for Pixar’s Mr. Incredible. The resemblance is hard to miss.
Since retiring, he’s become a motivational speaker.
He is the founder and CEO of “Freeman Formula,” where he teaches people about physical and mental health.
Freeman says his roots helped shape him.
“I started bodybuilding when I was in high school and they had a small, tiny gym -- learning something new every day, I started that back there in that time,” he said. “I was always looking for something new to learn each day, but also working hard.”
Freeman says part of his talk will address taking care of your mental health during the pandemic.
You can stream the event on the Rotary Club’s Facebook page at noon.
