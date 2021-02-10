Lowville man allegedly rapes child in Oneida County

ANNSVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Lowville man has been charged with rape for allegedly having sexual contact with a child in Oneida County.
Sheriff’s deputies say 38-year-old Daryl Spencer allegedly began having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in a town of Annsville home in February 2019.
Investigators began looking into the case in late December 2020. Spencer was arrested Tuesday with help from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
He was charged with second-degree rape, arraigned, and jailed on $10,000 bail.
An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.
