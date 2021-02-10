Mel talks with a little Giant who’s a big fan

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - I became interested in sports at a very young age and thought I was a big New York Giants fan as a kid.
I’ve met a youngster who has outdone me. His knowledge of his favorite team puts me to shame.
For a little guy, 6-year-old Jayse Ellis is a big Giants fan. So much so, he and his father Andrew took a trip to Wappingers Falls to visit three Giants greats: Brandon Jacobs, Derrick Ward, and Ahmad Bradshaw, known to Giants fans as Earth, Wind, and Fire.
Jacobs and Bradshaw were a part of two Super Bowl championships.
Watch the video for Mel’s conversation with Jayse and his dad as they talk about the trip and Jayse shares his plans for the future.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.