Morning checkup: Acute Rehabilitation Unit

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Acute Rehabilitation Unit at Samaritan Medical Center provides intensive therapy for patients with complex medical issues.
Dr. Ariana Brooks-James explains that the unit offers physical therapy, occupational therapy, and, if needed, speech therapy.
She said the unit helps people with conditions such as amputations, brain injuries, traumas, strokes, hip fractures, and neuro disorders.
