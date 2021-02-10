Morning checkup: Acute Rehabilitation Unit

By 7 News Staff | February 10, 2021 at 8:20 AM EST - Updated February 10 at 8:34 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Acute Rehabilitation Unit at Samaritan Medical Center provides intensive therapy for patients with complex medical issues.

Dr. Ariana Brooks-James explains that the unit offers physical therapy, occupational therapy, and, if needed, speech therapy.

Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

She said the unit helps people with conditions such as amputations, brain injuries, traumas, strokes, hip fractures, and neuro disorders.

Find out more at www.samaritanhealth.com/rehab.

