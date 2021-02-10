Voters deciding fate of $23.5M Potsdam school project

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Potsdam Central School District voters are voting on a $23.5 million school improvement project Wednesday.
The project includes a little bit of everything: replacing windows at the middle school; switching out boilers that serve the school and the elementary; expanding the high school kitchen, and renovating the cafeteria.
“There is a definite focus on health and safety issues … It will be a very expansive and effective project,” said Joann Chambers, district superintendent.
They’re also rearranging space. A shop area would be converted for large group instruction. They would get rid of things like unused science work tables.
“Especially with the pandemic, there were spacing issues. It made it very challenging to get a lot of kids in the room. On top of that, maybe that kind of helped push it along to get the room taken care of,” Jim Kirka, 5th grade special education teacher.
“I do think the pandemic resulted in us thinking of space in a little different way,” said Chambers.
The total price tag for all three schools, bus garage and annex totals $23.5 million. School officials say there will be no impact on tax rates.
With one or two exceptions, school improvement projects have been on a winning streak with voters in St. Lawrence County for the past few years. Now, we’ll see what happens in Potsdam.
Outdoor work would include replacing the artificial turf on the stadium playing field and reconfiguring a bus loop.
Polls close at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
