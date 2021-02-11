Chilly today, colder into the weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was chilly early Thursday, but if you think that’s cold – just wait.
Temperatures started in the single digits and teens. They’ll top out in the upper teens to around 20.
Skies will be mostly cloudy.
Temperatures dip into single digits below zero overnight.
There’s a wind chill advisory for southeastern St. Lawrence County and much of the Adirondacks. It starts at midnight tonight and ends at 10 a.m. on Friday.
It will be in the low teens and partly sunny on Friday.
Saturday will also have highs in the low teens with mostly cloudy skies.
Snow is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Sunday, Valentine’s Day, will be mostly cloudy with highs around 20.
Presidents Day is Monday. Highs will be in the upper teens under partly sunny skies.
It will be mostly cloudy and in the 20s on Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance of snow on Tuesday.
