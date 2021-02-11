David W. Barboza, 72, of West Carthage

He reenlisted with the Army in March of 1980 and rejoined the 18th Army Band at Ft. Devins until 1984. From 1985-1987, he served with the 298th Berlin BDE Band, in Berlin, Germany, 1988-1989 with the 389th Army Band in Ft. Monmouth, NJ and in February of 1989 with the 10th AG Band at Ft. Drum for a year and then the 10th Mountain Division Band at Ft. Drum until he was honorably discharged on April 1, 1995. He married the former Kathy A. Naro on February 19, 1982 at Ayer, MA.