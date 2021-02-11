DPAO plans return of summer concert series

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Disabled Persons Action Organization plans to hold 4 concerts this summer if state COVID-19 guidelines allow it.
DPAO said it’s exploring performances with the following entertainers:
- Earth, Wind & Fire
- ZZ Top
- Dustin Lynch
- Rob Zombie
- Larry The Cable Guy
- Train
- STYX
- The Goo Goo Dolls
- James Taylor
- Breaking Benjamin
- The Machine (Pink Floyd Tribute)
- Bad Company
- Papa Roach
- Dierks Bentley
- Def Leppard,
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Halestorm
The agency said it’s planning on one outdoor concert as well as three indoor concerts as part of the DPAO 2021 Summer Concert Series.
DPAO said it also has plans for its annual Rock & Roll Oldies Show along with a fall show if COVID-19 guidelines allow.
“We’re looking at Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone for the Rock & Roll Oldies Show in September at Bonnie Castle in Alex Bay and ABBACADABRA – The Ultimate ABBA Tribute for our Fall Show in October at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown,” the agency said.
For the first time in more than 40 years, DPAO was unable to hold its annual concert series last summer due to COVID restrictions.
The DPAO raises funds from the concerts to help serve people with developmental disabilities.
“Because DPAO did not have our 2020 Concert Series, the DPAO Foundation was unable to provide much needed funds to the agency to help supplement the programs and services that we provide to the 500 individuals and their families we serve with developmental disabilities,” the agency said in a news release.
