Edwin E. Jordan Sr., 96, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Edwin E. Jordan, Sr., 96, of 226 East Hatfield Street, peacefully passed away early Tuesday morning, February 9, 2021 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Edwin was born on August 20, 1924, in Troy, NY, son of the late Raymond and Marquerite (Parent) Jordan. He was a graduate of Troy Schools, and entered the US Navy on July 6, 1942 and proudly served until his honorable discharge on October 5, 1944. He married Laura J. Love on February 1, 1945 at St. Mary’s Church in Massena. Laura predeceased him on July 27, 1988.
Ed was a communicant of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a 3rd and 4th Degree Knight of Columbus, as well as a member of the Massena VFW and DAV. He belonged to the 3rd Order of St. Francis Isolated Member with a Monastery in NJ. He moved to Massena in 1945 and worked as an electronic technician for Electric Service Company on Water Street, before working at Cappiones. He then opened and operated Woodlawn Radio until the 60′s when he opened Jordan’s TV. He then worked for A1-TV until his retirement in 1989. He was a Ham Radio operator and enjoyed wood carving and painting.
Edwin is survived by his son, Edwin E. and Kathleen Jordan of Watertown; six grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; and seven great great grandchildren; his daughter-in-law Lori Jordan Ralston of Massena; and his first cousin, Anne Frazzoli of Florida.
Besides his wife and parents, Edwin was predeceased by a son, Steven T. Jordan; a grandson, Jason Jordan; and his siblings, Gerald, Peggy and Eleanor Jordan.
There will be no public calling hours or funeral service. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family at Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
