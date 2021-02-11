Edwin E. Jordan Sr., 96, of Massena

Ed was a communicant of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a 3rd and 4th Degree Knight of Columbus, as well as a member of the Massena VFW and DAV. He belonged to the 3rd Order of St. Francis Isolated Member with a Monastery in NJ. He moved to Massena in 1945 and worked as an electronic technician for Electric Service Company on Water Street, before working at Cappiones. He then opened and operated Woodlawn Radio until the 60′s when he opened Jordan’s TV. He then worked for A1-TV until his retirement in 1989. He was a Ham Radio operator and enjoyed wood carving and painting.