Jeffreson County: high-risk school sports can begin February 22

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County is revising its guidelines for high-risk school sports. If the county’s COVID positivity rate is below 6 percent, competitive play can begin on February 22, which coincides with the end of schools’ winter break.
The county said the decision was made because the number of new cases daily has come down significantly from the post-holiday period and continues moving in the right direction.
“Our positivity rate on a 14-day rolling average was 9.4% when the Governor announced on January 22, 2021 that high-risk sports could proceed and today our current positivity rate is 6% and improving daily,” said Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray in a news release.
The county also said the rate of transmission is trending downward.
“All the indicators show our community is moving in the right direction and permitting sports is a responsible and safe decision,” said Gray.
The state guidance for high risk sports is still applicable as is additional guidance from the Jefferson County Public Health, which includes: sports of any nature, competition or practice will cease if a school is 100 percent remote, face coverings are still applicable and spectators are not permitted at indoor sporting events.
Additionally, schools have the ultimate authority to implement more restrictive measures should they choose.
The county emphasized the public “must continue to remain vigilant in our community by wearing face
coverings, practice social distancing and avoiding large gatherings because following these protocols is what is necessary to allow sports and other activities to proceed.”
