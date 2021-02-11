HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mary Margaret Morrissey, 85, of Heuvelton NY, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse after a brief illness.
Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.
Born in 1935 to Jeremiah and Helen (Long) Morrissey, Mary grew up in Hartford CT, and graduated from Hartford Public High School. She worked at G.Fox & Co. department store in Hartford for many years. After retirement, she worked at ShopRite in Newington CT.
Mary was a lifelong resident of CT but in early 2019 she decided to move to Heuvelton, NY to be closer to her niece/goddaughter Linda Scagel. She looked at this move as an adventure of a lifetime and never looked back. She loved Heuvelton, made friends, and was just happy to be in a place where she could thrive. Mary was an avid reader and could finish a novel in a day easily. She enjoyed chatting with friends at coffee hour, watching crime shows, eating M&Ms, sitting outside in the gazebo and spending time with her caretakers.
A special thanks goes to Sharon (Sara), Vera & Cindy for being so kind and caring to Mary. Even Though she never married or had children she loved her extended family and cherished time spent with them.
Mary is survived by a sister Barbara Morrissey of Berlin CT, sister-in-law Marlene Morrissey of Heuvelton, her nieces; Linda Scagel (Timm) of Heuvelton, and Brenda Babcock (David) of Vernon, CT, Nephews Joseph Morrissey (Shelly) of Wethersfield, CT, and Thomas Clark (Georgia) of Burlington CT. She is also survived by great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Mary was predeceased by brothers John and Patrick Morrissey, sisters Helen Morrissey and Ann Clark.
There will be no calling hours. A celebration of her life and burial in Hillcrest Cemetery will take place in the Spring.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.LaRuePitcher.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.