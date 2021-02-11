Mary Margaret Morrissey, 85, of Heuvelton

Mary was a lifelong resident of CT but in early 2019 she decided to move to Heuvelton, NY to be closer to her niece/goddaughter Linda Scagel. She looked at this move as an adventure of a lifetime and never looked back. She loved Heuvelton, made friends, and was just happy to be in a place where she could thrive. Mary was an avid reader and could finish a novel in a day easily. She enjoyed chatting with friends at coffee hour, watching crime shows, eating M&Ms, sitting outside in the gazebo and spending time with her caretakers.