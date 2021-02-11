State’s COVID-19 positivity lowest since start of holiday surge

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The statewide COVID-19 positivity rate is at its lowest since just before Thanksgiving.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that the rate is 3.54 percent, its lowest since November 25.
Thanksgiving was the start of what the governor has called a “holiday surge” that began to taper off in early January.
In a release, the governor said the rate has declined for 34 days in a row and is down 48 percent from its peak.
The rate is 4.24 percent for the seven-county North Country region.
New York City and the Mid-Hudson Valley have the highest rates in the state at around 5 percent. The Southern Tier has the lowest at just over 1 percent.
