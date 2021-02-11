Tri-county region reports 7 new COVID deaths, 110 new cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Seven new COVID-19 deaths and another 110 new cases of the coronavirus were reported Thursday in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 6 new COVID deaths Thursday, bringing the death toll to 74.
Another 61 new cases were reported.
On the plus side, an additional 42 people recovered and the number of hospitalizations decreased from 22 to 15.
There are 314 people in mandatory isolation and 753 in mandatory quarantine.
In all, Jefferson County has seen 4,959 cases of COVID 19 since the pandemic began.
St. Lawrence County
One new COVID death was reported in St. Lawrence County Thursday, meaning the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 74 people since the pandemic began.
There were 44 new cases. The number of people hospitalized dropped from 31 to 28.
In all, St. Lawrence County has seen 5,348 cases of COVID.
As of Thursday, the county had 512 active cases.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 5 new cases and no new deaths on Thursday.
Nine people are hospitalized.
Officials reported 104 people are under isolation and 235 people are quarantined.
Since the pandemic began, 25 people have died and 1,631 cases have been reported in the county.
