Under new ownership, what’s next for Association Island?

ASSOCIATION ISLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Association Island along Lake Ontario in the town of Henderson is under new ownership.
Sun Communities bought the island and neighboring Snowshoe Island from Dr. John Shim. Sun Communities operates RV parks all around the country and the former owner of the island says he likes the vision the new ownership has.
“They have big visions. They’re going to spend a lot of money to upgrade a lot of things and I really think they’re going to try to make it into one of their flagship properties in their portfolio,” said Shim.
And Shim thinks those upgrades won’t be limited to Association Island.
“There’s two islands. There’s the first island, which we never developed, it’s 35 acres. And I think they’re going to put a lot of money into that,” he said.
Shim’s father bought the island in the early 1980′s with a group of investors. After buying out his partners, Shim’s father developed the island into the RV campground it is today. But it wasn’t without some pushback.
“There was a lot of people really not happy about the thought of developing that island,” said Shim.
Some local community members didn’t like the idea of extra tourists and RVs coming through the neighborhood in the summer. Whether the new owners have to face the same hurdles while trying to further develop the island remains to be seen.
We reached out to Sun Communities for comment, but we did not hear back.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.