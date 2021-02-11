United Way of NNY offers training for nonprofits

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The United Way of Northern New York’s North Country Center for Nonprofit Excellence has a couple of training sessions coming up.
Program director Natasha Gamble gave us a rundown on 7 News This Morning.
You can watch her interview in the video above.
Nonprofits can get tips on creative fundraising ideas with Fundraising in a New Environment. It’s from noon to 3 p.m. today (Thursday, February 11).
People can learn more about spreadsheets at Introduction to Excel. That’s from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, February 18.
You can register for both sessions at nccne.org.
