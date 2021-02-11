Voters approve Potsdam district’s $23.5M renovation project

Potsdam Central School District voters are voting on a $23.5 million school improvement project Wednesday (Source: WWNY)
February 11, 2021

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) – Voters in the Potsdam Central School District approved a $23.5 million school improvement project Wednesday.

The final tally was 251-32.

The project includes replacing windows at the middle school, switching out boilers, expanding the high school kitchen, renovating the high school cafeteria, converting a shop area into a place for large group instruction, replacing artificial turf, and reconfiguring a bus loop.

School officials say there will be no impact on taxes.

