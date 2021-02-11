Watch live coverage of Trump impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - The third day of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is underway.
House impeachment managers continue to present their case to members of the Senate, who are acting as jurors in the trial.
The managers spent Wednesday showing graphic videos of the January 6 Capitol insurrection, some of which were security footage that had not before been seen publicly.
Trump’s lawyers are expected to launch their defense by week’s end.
