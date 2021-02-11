Wolves put season on permanent pause

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Wolves announced in a press release Wednesday that the team has decided to remain on pause and not begin play.
The press release says a few things factored into this decision.
One being that the organization is not confident some other organizations in the Federal Hockey League are practicing all safety-related COVID protocols that both the state and the league have mandated, putting the safety of Wolves players and staff at risk.
Another issue is time.
With the Wolves only having ice availability at the fairgrounds into mid-April and other teams able to play into the summer months, the Wolves would not be able to play an entire season if it extended past April.
The team adds they will continue to do all they can to bring hockey back to Watertown at some point this season if safety protocols can be met.
Season ticket holders and sponsors will retain all of their credits if the team isn’t able to play this spring.
