Bradley Guy Farr, 86, of Natural Bridge

NATURAL BRIDGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Bradley Guy Farr, 86, a lifelong native of Natural Bridge, NY died Tuesday, February 10th, 2021 at Carthage Area Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Brad was born to Korleen Caldwell Farr and Guy Edward Farr on September 30th, 1934 in the house “at the end of the lane”, currently known as the Natural Bridge Basket Shop on Route 3 in Natural Bridge.
He attended Carthage High School. The highlight of his high school career was basketball season. On June 30th, 1954 he married, Boonville native, and love of his life, Eleanor June Stephon. Together they launched several businesses, including Lake Bonaparte Development, The Texaco Gas Station, Brad’s Distributors-Skiroule Snowmobiles, and the Natural Bridge KOA Kampground, just to name a few. His success made him an ideal mentor and advisor for his family’s businesses, including the popular Treats & Tiques Ice Cream Shop.
He is survived by his loving wife Eleanor, his three daughters, Jill Farr, Kelly (Jeff) Lawton, and Dawn (Tony) Iozzo; his precious grandchildren, Heidi (Aaron) Elliman, Nikki (Richard) Privat, Robert (Lori) Ball, Michaela and Kelsey Lawton, Isabella and Elaina Iozzo, as well as his beautiful great-grandchildren; Adalida (Brandon), Evelyn, Lila, Bradley, Jillian, Eleanor, Isaiah, and Lucas. He is also survived by many special nieces and nephews that meant the world to him.
He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Sterling and Neil.
His Love for the Lord was the center of his life. Brad was a co-founder and active member of the Natural Bridge Seventh Day Adventist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church’s outreach and community programs.
Brad’s ability to navigate and understand nature was uncanny and served him well as an avid hunter. The email address he chose for himself began with bpinetree. The name signified the extraordinary enthusiasm he had for the North Country’s beauty and the majesty of big pine trees in particular. In fact, over the years, he has planted thousands of pine trees on his land.
Some faces have creases that make it impossible to hide underlying kindness and good character. Brad Farr had this type of face. Friends and loved ones can vouch for his wonderful sense of humor. Smile lines were etched by his eyes from a lifetime of good nature and easy laughter. The smile lines were no doubt enhanced by grins in quiet, private times as he considered his blessings, relishing his family and loved ones. But if you asked Brad, he might tell you they came from squinting through too many scopes during countless hunting seasons. Then he’d wink and laugh a laugh known by all who loved and knew him.
Due to the current pandemic, a private family memorial service will be held. A celebration of life and burial will be held in the spring.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.