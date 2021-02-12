Bradley Guy Farr, 86, of Natural Bridge

Some faces have creases that make it impossible to hide underlying kindness and good character. Brad Farr had this type of face. Friends and loved ones can vouch for his wonderful sense of humor. Smile lines were etched by his eyes from a lifetime of good nature and easy laughter. The smile lines were no doubt enhanced by grins in quiet, private times as he considered his blessings, relishing his family and loved ones. But if you asked Brad, he might tell you they came from squinting through too many scopes during countless hunting seasons. Then he’d wink and laugh a laugh known by all who loved and knew him.