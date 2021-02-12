Brian J. Bond, 63, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Graveside services for Brian J. Bond, 63, a resident of South Main Street, Norfolk, will be held in the Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk in the springtime. Mr. Bond passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at his home. Brian is survived by his three sons, Travis Bond, Brian Jr. and Hope Bond and Cooper Bond, all of Norfolk; two beloved grandchildren, Codey and Kendra Bond; his father, Richard Bond, Norfolk; his three brothers, Richard “Rick” Bond, Gaylord and Beckie Bond and Mark and Laurie Bond, all of Norfolk and a sister, Valerie and James Pircsuk, Norfolk as well as several nieces and nephews. Brian was pre-deceased by his mother, Helen Bond and a brother, Gerald Bond.