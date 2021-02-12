Canton sisters organize donation for family of Pierrepont fire victims

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A trio of sisters in Canton are asking for donations to help the grandchildren of Lena Gollinger.
Gollinger and her husband died in a town of Pierrepont fire in late January.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Brooke, Kayla, and Jenna Larrabee started an organization called “Canton Kids Care.”
Now, they are collecting “fun items” for Gollinger’s four grandchildren, who lost their belongings in the fire, too.
The Larrabee sisters knew Gollinger through Canton Central, where she worked for thirty years as a cafeteria worker.
They said she brought joy to the school, and now they want to try and bring joy back to Gollinger’s grandchildren.
“We knew that it would be extremely devastating for her family, and then piled on top of that they lost everything. We decided to contact the EK (Edwards-Knox) guidance counselors to see how we could help,” Brooke said.
Some donation suggestions are below:
- 10th Grade Girl: Perfume, hair supplies, jewelry
- 6th Grade Girl: LED lights, perfume, nail polish
- 6th Grade Boy: Art supplies (interested in art and music), NERF guns
- Kindergarten Girl: Stuffed animals, craft supplies, dolls
Additional suggestions for all of the children, and their mother and father, could include blankets, towels, cards, board games, headphones, toys, personal hygiene supplies, gift cards, and kitchen supplies.
Donations will be collected at 2 Haley Drive, Canton NY, on Saturday, February 13th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sunday, February 14th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be a table on the front porch of the address listed above for donations to be placed.
