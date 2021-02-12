Cold for a couple days

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Most areas in the north country were at zero or below early Friday morning.
But it will feel much colder because of the wind.
There’s a wind chill advisory until 9 a.m. for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties and parts of the Adirondacks.
It could feel as cold as 15 below.
Temperatures climb only to around 10 degrees. It will be mostly cloudy.
It drops below zero again overnight. Lows will be around -3.
It will be mostly cloudy Saturday with highs in the low teens.
Snow starts Saturday night and lasts into Sunday morning.
The rest of Sunday, Valentine’s Day, will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-20s.
It will be mostly cloudy on Monday, Presidents Day, and we’ll see snow showers on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper teens both days.
It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-20 on Wednesday.
There’s a small chance of snow Thursday. Highs will be around 30.
