Cuomo extends bar, restaurant curfew from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. beginning Sunday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Beginning Sunday, restaurants and bars across New York will be able to stay open until 11 p.m.
Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Friday, citing a decline in COVID hospitalizations and infection rates throughout the state.
Cuomo imposed the 10 p.m. curfew for all New York bars and restaurants in November.
Last week, a State Supreme Court judge in western New York lifted the curfew for 91 bars and restaurants that had challenged the rule, saying the curfew was “likely unconstitutional.”
But, a state appeals court overturned that judge’s ruling; plus, a federal court upheld the curfew, saying Cuomo has the right to issue restrictions to protect public health.
