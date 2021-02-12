Daniel Boothe, 91, formerly of Watertown

Shortly after graduation,he entered the US Army, serving in post World War ll in Germany .After being honorably discharged he returned to the states where he met and married Helen Landon in St. Paul’s Church in 1954. The couple moved to Indiana where Dan attended Tri State College majoring in civil engineering. After receiving his degree the couple moved back to Watertown where Dan started his road construction career with Ador and Booth, working several years as foreman and superintendent. He later worked for Dehlea and Pensik construction. Dan finished up his career with Purcell Construction in the early 90′s as safety director .The couple resided at 634 academy st for nearly 55 years.