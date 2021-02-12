Daniel Boothe, 91, formerly of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Daniel Boothe, 91, formerly of Academy St., Watertown, passed away Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 at the Samaritan Summit Village where he was a resident.
Per Dans wishes there will be no calling hours. At the convenience of the family and when the time is safe, a private service will be held at Trinity church where Dan will be Entombed in the columbarium next to his wife Helen.
Dan is survived by a nephew Michael (Christine) Derrigo Cape Vincent and niece’s Sara Derrigo and Karen Landon Murray of Watertown , and several cousins ,great nephews and nieces on the Derrigo, Boothe ,Landon and Snyder side.
Dan was born on Sept 2, 1929 to Bernard and Charlotte Corey Boothe. He was raised and educated in Watertown schools. As a youth Dan was part of Bishop Street Tigers made up of the Renzi’s, the Knapps and the Mosseau’s where they were known for pranks and harmless trouble making . He graduated from Watertown high in 1947
Shortly after graduation,he entered the US Army, serving in post World War ll in Germany .After being honorably discharged he returned to the states where he met and married Helen Landon in St. Paul’s Church in 1954. The couple moved to Indiana where Dan attended Tri State College majoring in civil engineering. After receiving his degree the couple moved back to Watertown where Dan started his road construction career with Ador and Booth, working several years as foreman and superintendent. He later worked for Dehlea and Pensik construction. Dan finished up his career with Purcell Construction in the early 90′s as safety director .The couple resided at 634 academy st for nearly 55 years.
In his earlier years he enjoyed fishing and duck hunting with his father Bernie out of Bachy’s marina. He loved to read and always had a joke. Dan and his wife Helen always had beautiful veggie and flower gardens and a well manicured lawn. Dan was also a very talented carpenter and wood maker . In the winter he could be seen going out to garage firing up the wood stove and starting a project.
He is predeceasd by his wife Helen (2015) a sister Carol Derrigo & his only child Patrick.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Dans name to the Jeff. Co. Association for the Blind 131 Washington st. Suite 300 Watertown,or Alzheimer’s of Jefferson County.
Heartfelt thanks must go out to Dan’s longtime Drs. Willis & Rhode, Guilfoyle Ambulance for Dans many trips to the Samaritan Medical Center, the Office of the Aging and his caregivers, Dan’s great great niece Mariah Derrigo for caring for him when he was home, nurses,aides and doctors at Samaritan Sumitt village for the wonderful care he received the last couple years.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.