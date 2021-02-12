Fire destroys home, sends 4 to hospital with burns, smoke inhalation

TOWN OF RUSSELL, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two elderly people suffered burns and 2 firefighters suffered smoke inhalation in a fire that destroyed a home in St. Lawrence County Friday morning.
Volunteers from a dozen fire departments were called to 518 County Route 17 in the town of Russell shortly before 11 a.m.
When they arrived, officials said they had difficulty getting equipment to the fire scene because the home sits on a hill three-quarters of a mile from the main road.
It took about 45 minutes to get equipment in place to begin battling the fire, according to officials.
Two elderly residents suffered burns and were rushed to Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Two firefighters were also taken to that hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.
The fire destroyed the home and spread to a nearby house, which volunteers were able to save.
Volunteers from Fine, Russell, Edwards, Richville, Pierrepont, Star Lake, Canton, Gouverneur, Pyrites, DeKalb, Degrasse, and Rensselaer Falls battled the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
