DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Glenn “Stub” Heise, age 88 of Dexter passed away Wednesday evening at the home of his daughter in Adams Center.
Stub was born October 11,1932 in Jamesville, NY the son of Fred and Pearl Catherman Heise. He attended Dexter High School and enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1950 and was honorably discharged in 1954.
On February 13,1954 he married Julia Cote at his parents’ home in Brownville. The couple lived in Syracuse then moved to Star Lake and later Dexter.
Stub worked as a Truckdriver/Machinist first working for Carrier Corporation in Syracuse; then 9 years at JTL Mine in Star Lake and in 1962 he worked for Black Clawson in Watertown for 27 years. He later drove truck for several people and also developed the Black River Campgrounds in Dexter which they owned and operated for 11 years with his wife.
Stub was a Life-Member of Smith Savage Post American Legion of Dexter, Dexter Masonic Lodge 1072, Dexter Fire Department and Ambulance Squad, former Village Trustee of Dexter. He enjoyed riding his various motorcycles through the years and traveling to Florida for the winter.
He is survived by three children: Mike and Martha Heise of Dexter, Kim and Dave Bogart of Watertown and Kelly Obermayer of Sykesville, Maryland. Grandchildren are Ryan Heise, Rachel King, Kristen Kitchener, Lynette Laisdell, John Washer, Charlie Obermayer, and Richie Obermayer. Great grandchildren include Emma, Chaelen, Deirdra, Mae, Shyloh, Alyssa, Jordan, Mitchell, Anthony and Nora.
He also has a sister Jean Cean of Carthage and several nieces and nephews.
Stub was predeceased by his wife Julia on February 14, 1997. Also deceased are sisters Helen and Lorraine and a brother Richard.
Calling hours will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, February 14th at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 15 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the spring at Dexter Cemetery with military honors.
Donations may be made to the Jefferson Lewis Masonic Charity’s C/O Kevin Leeson 26094 Limestone Road, Redwood, NY 13679 or to Dexter Historical Society for the “Last Station Project” Po Box 145 Dexter, NY 13634.
Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com
