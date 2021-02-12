Gouverneur FD says they were sent to wrong address

ROSSIE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gouverneur firefighters say they were sent to the wrong address to fight a barn fire.
On their Facebook page, department members wrote they were dispatched Thursday to Cole Road in Edwards. While en route, they learned the fire was along Cole Road in Rossie, several towns over, so they turned around and went there.
The property owner, Rebecca Cole-Manners, said she lost a 30- by 30-foot barn and about 75 animals, including quail, peacocks, chickens, and rabbits.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.