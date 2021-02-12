Helena M. Rogers Pate, of Alexandria Bay

Helena was born in Alexandria Bay, NY to Lyman and Doris (Randall) Rogers. They moved to their farm just outside of Antwerp, NY. during the mid 1930′s. While residing there she raised two Pinto ponies: Smokie and Daisy along with all the other animals. The horses were her favorite to take to horse shows and ride into town just to show them off. Imagine that! Camp Drum acquired the land to expand the base prior to World War II. She moved to Massena in the early 1950′s with her husband Richard A. Slate and their five children to take advantage of the jobs created by the Saint Lawrence Seaway being built during that time.