Highlights & scores: Lady Golden Knights vs. Lady Falcons

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was the Lady Golden Knights hosting South Lewis in girls’ Frontier League basketball from Copenhagen Thursday.
Off the opening tip, Allison Best lays in the first 2 points of the season: Copenhagen up 2.
Then it’s Brooke Smykla drilling the 3-pointer from the corner: Lady Golden Knights by 5.
Aubree Smykla drills the jumper from the top of the arc, increasing the Copenhagen lead to 7.
Off the South Lewis turnover, Brooke Smykla lays in 2. Copenhagen opens the game on a 9-0 run.
Olivia Millard gets the Lady Falcons on the board when she gets the rebound off her own miss and connects.
Best feeds Raegan Dalrymple for the basket as Copenhagen beats South Lewis 81-9.
Thursday’s local scores
Girl’s high school basketball
Copenhagen 81, South Lewis 9
Harrisville 48, Beaver River 27
