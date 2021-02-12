Hitting the ice in Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - With these colder winter temperatures, ice skating is drawing a lot of people.
We hit the Lowville rink Friday afternoon just before it opened up.
It just got a new refrigeration system under the ice last summer, so that helps keep the ice.
However, with temperatures like we’ve had and what we’ll have going into the weekend, Mother Nature is doing the job.
“It’s nice when the weather lets us save on the energy usage,” said Joe Lawrence, volunteer coordinator.
The rink is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon until 6 p.m. on Sunday. Skating is free and masks are required.
