JCC unveils new mascot, asks for name ideas

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - On Wednesday, Jefferson Community College launched their mascot introduction on social media and began a virtual campaign to name the school’s new mascot.
JCC is not only looking for input from students and staff, they are also asking alumni, former students, and the public for their help in naming the mascot.
It’s all part of a rebranding of the Cannoneer logo that began in late October with an unveiling at the McVean Athletic Center. With that process well underway, it’s now time to name the mascot, a mascot that those associated with Cannoneer athletics feel is a hit.
“I really like the eagle that got added to it,” said former JCC softball player and team manager Maggie Fredenburg. “I think it represents, like, our area really well with the 10th Mountain Division being here and there’s eagles in the area and it’s a big powerful creature, so I think it’s a really good addition to the cannons as well.”
The culmination of the rebranding campaign will take place this spring, when the baseball and softball teams become the first teams to compete since the pandemic began last March and become the first teams to don the new JCC uniforms and logos.
“It’s definitely special,” baseball player William Simkin said. “It’s really cool being the trendsetters, being like the first people to wear it and set that reputation in the new uniform. Can’t wait to do it.”
“I think a lot of the girls like it,” Fredenburg said. “I’m really happy we kept the color scheme with the maroon stuff. The girls really dig the maroon look, but yeah, for the most part, everyone really likes it.”
The only thing left to do now is give this fine-feathered friend of the program a name.
If you’d like to be a part of the mascot naming you can go to this website, answer a few questions and make your submission.
