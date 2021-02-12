Joan M. Schermerhorn, 74, of Champion

CHAMPION, N.Y. (WWNY) - Joan M. Schermerhorn, 74 of North Lake Road in Carthage died peacefully Friday, February 12, 2021 at the Carthage Area Hospital due to complications of Covid-19.
Joan was born in Alexandria Bay, New York on August 6, 1946 to the late Richard W. & Marion H. (Hamner) Shatraw. She attended Carthage Central School.
She married Richard J. Schermerhorn on August 20, 1964 at the Lowville Presbyterian Church. Mr. Schermerhorn died on May 20, 1998.
She is survived by her twin sons, Kim Schermerhorn, Carthage; and Kevin Schermerhorn, Glenfield; and her three sisters, Judy Pitner, Portland Oregon; Joyce Shatraw, Carthage; and Marilyn Shatraw, Great Bend.
Joan was a member of the Calvary Assembly of God Church in West Carthage. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held in the Spring in the Hillside Cemetery in Champion. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan’s memory can be made to the Calvary Assembly of God Church located at 10 Martin Street Rd., Carthage NY 13619.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619.
Online condolences can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com
