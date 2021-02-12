John Peter Astafan, 69, of Watertown

John was born on June 11, 1951 in Carthage, NY to the late Abraham and Marie Kamide Astafan. He graduated from Carthage Central in 1969. After high school he attended Paul Smith’s College before joining the City of Watertown Police Department from 1973 to 1987. He also worked for Cape Vincent Correctional Facility, Carthage Area Hospital and most recently at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. John was also in the U.S Navy Reserves from 1984 to 1990 when he was honorably discharged.