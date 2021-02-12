John Peter Astafan, 69, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - John Peter Astafan, 69, of Duffy Road, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.
John was born on June 11, 1951 in Carthage, NY to the late Abraham and Marie Kamide Astafan. He graduated from Carthage Central in 1969. After high school he attended Paul Smith’s College before joining the City of Watertown Police Department from 1973 to 1987. He also worked for Cape Vincent Correctional Facility, Carthage Area Hospital and most recently at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. John was also in the U.S Navy Reserves from 1984 to 1990 when he was honorably discharged.
On May 26, 1984 John married Pamela J. LaMourey in Watertown.
John was an avid hunter and enjoyed camp life. He was an accomplished builder and enjoyed doing home projects.
He is survived by his wife and children: Stacey (Wesley) Oppenheimer, OH; Alexandra Astafan, Watertown; and Kaitlyn (Scott McLaughlin) Astafan, Liverpool. His grandchildren: Tabitha (Brent), Hannah, Emma, Kinleigh; his sisters: JoAnn (Sonny) Ashlaw, Carthage and Gina (Ernie Waite) Astafan, Watertown. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Mark and Stacy LaMourey, CO; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to give special thanks to the Doctors and Medical staff at Samaritan Medical Center.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.
